NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Top Stories

Suicide prevention groups to share ideas

An Australia charity reacted after seeing a BBC story about a Scottish group helping men going through relationship break-ups.

Street art festival draws in crowds

A warm weekend saw thousands of people take in the bright spectacle of the Nuart street festival in Aberdeen.

Library book returned after 43 years

The Adventures of Beowulf was due to be returned in Shetland in 1975 but was found in an old suitcase.