Highlands & Islands

Risk of full depth avalanches remains
Scotland's avalanche information service says the potential threat may be encountered in some mountain areas.
Highland polar bear cub is a boy
Staff at the Scottish wildlife park where the cub was born are preparing a list of "suitable names".
New homes for wheelchair users
The four semi-detached single storey houses and two bungalows form a small housing development in Inverness.
'Landmark' reached in port's rig work
- 16 April 2018
Quake measuring 2.2 hits Highland village
- 15 April 2018
Royal invite for girl's charity efforts
- 13 April 2018
Firm offers free pothole filling service
- 13 April 2018
Offer accepted for historic church
- 13 April 2018
Inverness CT 5-1 Dumbarton
Nathan Austin scores a hat-trick as Inverness Caledonian Thistle come from a goal down to crush Dumbarton.
- 14 April 2018
Kinlochshiel too strong for Skye
Champions Kinlochshiel's maintain their 100% start to the Premiership season with a 5-2 home win over local rivals Skye.
- 14 April 2018
Premiership post-split fixtures announced
11 April 2018
Ross County 1-1 Hibernian
7 April 2018
Queen of the South 0-2 Inverness CT
7 April 2018
Eagles leaves County by mutual consent
4 April 2018
County showed true quality - Ferguson
3 April 2018
Ross County 4-0 Partick Thistle
3 April 2018
Inverness CT 4-0 Brechin City
3 April 2018
'Davies tackle merits longer ban'
2 April 2018
