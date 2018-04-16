Glasgow & West Scotland
Top Stories
Man electrocuted at railway station
The 19-year-old was seriously injured after coming into contact with overhead power lines at Stevenston in Ayrshire.
- 16 April 2018
Teen sold drug which put six in hospital
Six 13-year-olds became ill after taking ecstasy pills nicknamed "Trip Advisors".
- 16 April 2018
Video 0:48
The launch of the Royal Yacht Britannia
Watch footage of the launch of the Royal Yacht Britannia from the John Brown shipyard in Clydebank on April 16, 1953.
- 16 April 2018
'Fear factor' when sister moved in
- 16 April 2018
Two men on trial over street death
- 16 April 2018
Hawkins discharged from hospital
- 16 April 2018
Man beaten up in 'violent attack'
- 16 April 2018
Title focus will drive Celtic - Rodgers
- 15 April 2018
'Well will make it hard for Celtic'
Kieran Tierney expects Motherwell to give Celtic a stern test in the Scottish Cup final after both sides' comfortable semi-final wins.
- 16 April 2018
Celtic 4-0 Rangers
Celtic romp into the Scottish Cup final, delivering an emphatic defeat of Rangers through Tom Rogic, Callum McGregor, Moussa Dembele and Oliver Ntcham.
- 15 April 2018
Celtic's Gordon is happy to 'win ugly'
14 April 2018
Hamilton Academical 1-2 Kilmarnock
14 April 2018
St Mirren 0-0 Livingston
14 April 2018
Greenock Morton 0-1 Queen of the South
14 April 2018
Inverness CT 5-1 Dumbarton
14 April 2018
McCall's Ayr lose as Raith cut gap
14 April 2018
Rennie wants Scarlets in play-offs
14 April 2018
'Rangers priced out of Bates deal'
13 April 2018
