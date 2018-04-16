Glasgow & West Scotland

Man electrocuted at railway station

The 19-year-old was seriously injured after coming into contact with overhead power lines at Stevenston in Ayrshire.

Teen sold drug which put six in hospital

Six 13-year-olds became ill after taking ecstasy pills nicknamed "Trip Advisors".

Video 0:48

The launch of the Royal Yacht Britannia

Watch footage of the launch of the Royal Yacht Britannia from the John Brown shipyard in Clydebank on April 16, 1953.

  • 16 April 2018
