Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Painkillers may affect babies' fertility
Edinburgh University found the drugs may also affect the fertility of future generations, by leaving marks on DNA.
- 16 April 2018
Man holds up shop with 'handgun'
The armed robbery happened at Scotmid on Walter Scott Avenue on Sunday.
- 16 April 2018
Panda health fears over housing plan
Ministers may call in a planning application for new homes amid fears construction work may distress Edinburgh Zoo's pandas.
- 16 April 2018
Edinburgh march for vote on Brexit deal
- 14 April 2018
The launch of the Royal Yacht Britannia
- 16 April 2018
Fraud investigation launched by council
- 13 April 2018
Man jailed for theatre cleaver attack
- 13 April 2018
Opposition object to wind farm move
- 13 April 2018
Pro14: Edinburgh 52-14 Scarlets
Edinburgh deliver comfortable win over second-string Scarlets to strengthen their hold on third place in Conference B.
- 14 April 2018
Dunfermline Athletic 4-0 Brechin City
Dunfermline move to within four points of second place in the Championship after a comfortable home win over relegated Brechin.
- 14 April 2018
St Mirren 0-0 Livingston
14 April 2018
McCall's Ayr lose as Raith cut gap
14 April 2018
Kilmarnock echo Hearts' fixtures gripe
12 April 2018
Edinburgh confidence remains high - Nel
11 April 2018
Hearts close to deal for Saints' MacLean
12 April 2018
Worcester to sign Scotland fly-half Weir
10 April 2018
Cockerill challenges Edinburgh to win
10 April 2018
Hearts to install new hybrid pitch
11 April 2018
