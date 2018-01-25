Ariane rocket suffers rare failure

Image copyright Arianespace Image caption Everything looked fine as the rocket climbed away from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana

Europe's normally highly dependable rocket, the Ariane 5, has had an anomaly during its latest launch.

Contact with the vehicle was lost shortly after its two stages separated, about nine minutes into the flight from French Guiana.

The rocket was carrying two telecommunications satellites - one for Luxembourg-based operator SES, the other for Abu Dhabi-based Yahsat.

As yet neither spacecraft has made contact with ground controllers.

The SES satellite, called SES-14, was manufactured in the UK by Airbus at its Portsmouth and Stevenage plants.

The Ariane 5 is the workhorse of European rocketry.

It famously failed on its very first outing in 1996, and then had one more failure in 2002 before then putting together 82 flights without incident.

"We lost contact with the launcher a few seconds after the ignition of the upper stage," said Stéphane Israël, the CEO of Arianespace, the company that operates the Ariane 5 at its South American spaceport.

"Up to now our customers do not have contact with the satellites.

"We need now to know if they have been separated and where they are exactly to better analyse the consequences of this anomaly."

It is possible the failure at this stage may only be partial. If the satellites managed to separate from the upper-stage, it is not out of the question that their missions could yet be salvaged.

The SES satellite, for example, has electric propulsion - a slow but very efficient means of raising the spacecraft in the sky. But controllers will first have to make contact and assess the status.

If this is an outright failure it has wide consequences.

Apart from the delay to commercial customers who have rides booked on the Ariane 5 in the coming year - the vehicle had also been chosen for two high-profile science ventures.

One of these is Europe's BepiColombo mission to go to Mercury, currently booked to fly in October. The other is the launch of the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope - the so-called James Webb Space Telescope. This near-$10bn payload is scheduled go into orbit on an Ariane 5 in the spring of 2019.

