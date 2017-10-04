Nobel prize awarded for imaging molecules

The Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded to Jacques Dubochet, Joachim Frank & Richard Henderson for imaging biological molecules.

They developed a technique called cryo-electron microscopy, which simplifies the process for looking at the building blocks of biology.

The winners join a prestigious list of 175 other Chemistry laureates recognised since 1901.

They were named at a press conference in Sweden.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

