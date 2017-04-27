Ministers lose bid to delay air pollution plan

From the section

The UK government has lost a court bid to delay publication of its air pollution strategy, and must publish before the June election.

Courts had given the government until Monday to set out draft guidelines to tackle illegal levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) pollution.

But late last week, minsters lodged an application to delay their release until after the general election.

They argued that it fell foul of election "purdah" rules.

These limit government announcements with political implications during the election period.

The consultation document must now be published after the local elections.