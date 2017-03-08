Gravitational waves pioneer Ron Drever dies
8 March 2017
Ron Drever, one of the architects behind the first detection of gravitational waves, has died aged 85.
The Scottish physicist passed away peacefully in Edinburgh on Tuesday, following a short but rapid deterioration in his health.
Drever is credited with doing some of the key early experimental work.
The sensing in 2015 of ripples in the fabric of space-time generated by merging black holes is seen as one of the major breakthroughs of our time.
Ripples in the fabric of space-time
- Gravitational waves are a prediction of the Theory of General Relativity
- Their existence had been inferred by science but only recently directly detected
- They are ripples in the fabric of space-time produced by violent events
- Accelerating masses will produce waves that propagate at the speed of light
- Detectable sources ought to include merging black holes and neutron stars
- Ligo fires lasers into long, L-shaped tunnels; the waves disturb the light
- Detecting the waves opens up the Universe to completely new investigations