Science & Environment

Gravitational waves pioneer Ron Drever dies

Ron Drever, one of the architects behind the first detection of gravitational waves, has died aged 85.

The Scottish physicist passed away peacefully in Edinburgh on Tuesday, following a short but rapid deterioration in his health.

Drever is credited with doing some of the key early experimental work.

The sensing in 2015 of ripples in the fabric of space-time generated by merging black holes is seen as one of the major breakthroughs of our time.

Ripples in the fabric of space-time

Image copyright NSF
Image caption Artwork: Advanced Ligo detected coalescing black holes more than a billion light-years from Earth
  • Gravitational waves are a prediction of the Theory of General Relativity
  • Their existence had been inferred by science but only recently directly detected
  • They are ripples in the fabric of space-time produced by violent events
  • Accelerating masses will produce waves that propagate at the speed of light
  • Detectable sources ought to include merging black holes and neutron stars
  • Ligo fires lasers into long, L-shaped tunnels; the waves disturb the light
  • Detecting the waves opens up the Universe to completely new investigations

More on this story