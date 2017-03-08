Gravitational waves pioneer Ron Drever dies

Ron Drever, one of the architects behind the first detection of gravitational waves, has died aged 85.

The Scottish physicist passed away peacefully in Edinburgh on Tuesday, following a short but rapid deterioration in his health.

Drever is credited with doing some of the key early experimental work.

The sensing in 2015 of ripples in the fabric of space-time generated by merging black holes is seen as one of the major breakthroughs of our time.

Image copyright NSF Image caption Artwork: Advanced Ligo detected coalescing black holes more than a billion light-years from Earth