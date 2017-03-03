Can trees cut air pollution?
3 March 2017 Last updated at 11:54 GMT
Every year, outdoor air pollution is linked to three million premature deaths - making it the world's greatest environmental health risk.
A study by Dr David Nowak, senior scientist at the US Forest Service, has shown that trees only reduce urban air pollution by up to 1%. Yet even this small reduction can have huge health benefits.
