Can trees cut air pollution?

Every year, outdoor air pollution is linked to three million premature deaths - making it the world's greatest environmental health risk.

A study by Dr David Nowak, senior scientist at the US Forest Service, has shown that trees only reduce urban air pollution by up to 1%. Yet even this small reduction can have huge health benefits.

