Scientists' work recognised in New Year Honours

Image copyright SPL Image caption Researchers from a range of scientific fields are recognised in this year's New Year Honours

The work of a number of the UK's leading scientists has been recognised in the New Year Honours.

Prof Shankar Balasubramanian, a chemist from the University of Cambridge, has received a knighthood.

Prof Ottoline Leyser, director of the Sainsbury Laboratory, and Prof Amanda Fisher from Imperial College London were both made dames.

IBM Research director Dr David Watson and Royal Horticultural Society director-general Sue Biggs become CBEs.

Prof Balasubramanian is an internationally recognised authority in the field of nucleic acids, which are essential for all forms of life and are responsible for holding and transmitting genetic information.

His work is considered to be at the forefront of research in the battle against cancer. He is also a senior group leader at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute.

Prof Ottoline Leyser receives her damehood in recognition for her services to plant science, as well as for her work in equality and diversity within science.

Her work focuses on plant hormones and plant development. She was awarded the Royal Society's Rosalind Franklin award in 2007.

Another researcher to be made a dame is Prof Amanda Fisher, from Imperial College London, for her services to science. Her work focuses on cellular biology within humans. and she heads the college's Institute of Clinical Sciences.

Sue Biggs, director-general of the Royal Horticultural Society, becomes a Commander of the British Empire (CBE). Each year, the society hosts a number of flagship shows to promote the sector, including the Chelsea and the Tatton Park flower shows.

Other scientists to be made CBEs in the New Year Honours list include Prof Michael Depledge, chairman of Environmental and Human Health at the University of Exeter Medical School; Dr David Watson, director of IBM Research; and John Pyle, professor of chemistry at the University of Cambridge.