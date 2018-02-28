Some of the misspelt mottos that can be seen on the wall of the church may have been written by him, others were more clearly by members of his devoted congregation.

El Cortezal’s pastor, Juan Rocha, had only studied up to grade four (the same as a typical child or nine or 10), according to his father, but it was enough to earn him local respect.

“I am the good shepherd; I know my sheep and my sheep know me,” reads one, in a rough scrawl.

Vilma could also read and write. She had reached third grade at school but left when she first became pregnant in her teens.

In Bans’ view, it is hard to separate the interwoven factors that led to her death: the lack of education, the toleration of violence against women, the abuse of power by religious leaders, and stigma over mental health.

“It’s like a Russian doll.”

Miuriel Gutiérrez, though, sees some signs of hope. The neighbours who testified against the man who attacked his wife with a machete, for example. And recently there was another case with some similarities to Vilma’s, but with a very different ending.

“One day, a young boy had some sort of fit and he was forcibly taken out of hospital and to an evangelical church,” she tells me. A group of men held him down while women shouted that he was possessed.

“People thought, ‘Nooo, this can’t be happening again,’” Gutiérrez says.

A handful of them pursued the group, filming it all on their phones and calling the local press. The situation soon calmed down and the boy was taken back to his father, unharmed.

“It’s like a little light has been lit,” she says.

Magaly Quintana is not convinced that Vilma’s death has changed anything. “Every so often there is a big reaction to an extreme case,” she says, “but violent deaths aren’t ending.”

But Gutiérrez is more optimistic.

“You can't bring a woman back to life,” she says.

“But this case set a really important precedent in our country. Even with so many adverse conditions affecting women, there was an outcry, justice was done in court and there was a change in the law.

“There is a lot to do here, but that does not mean we cannot do it.”