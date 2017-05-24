Mosul from above

The fight against the Islamic State group from the sky in 360 video

By Joe Inwood

Extraordinary BBC footage allows you to join the pilots of the Iraqi army as they fly over Mosul, fighting the militants of the so-called Islamic State.

BBC journalist Joe Inwood and Nafiseh Kohnavard from BBC Persian spent a week on an air base just south of Iraq's second city.

They captured the conflict as it has never been seen before.

This is a 360 video

Use your mouse, trackpad or arrow buttons to look left, right, up and down.

It will not work in the Safari web browser - and is best experienced on the YouTube mobile app.

