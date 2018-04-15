Brexit

Top Stories

Campaigners demand 'people's' Brexit vote

Patrick Stewart

Actor Sir Patrick Stewart says X-men leader Charles Xavier would oppose Brexit as he calls for a new vote.

Related content

Barnier: UK can change mind on single market

The EU's negotiator says the UK has until 2021 to change its "red lines" and stay in the single market.

Frontbencher rubbishes Labour Brexit test

Labour says Barry Gardiner "fully supports" its Brexit policy after a recording of him criticising it.

CBI warns about Brexit 'bonfire of rules'

The employers' group says the economy will suffer if Britain diverges too far from existing EU regulations.

  • 11 April 2018
  • From the section Business
  • comments

Spain hopeful of Gibraltar deal by summer

Carmakers fear rising trade barriers

  • 12 April 2018
  • From the section Business

More Britons became EU citizens in 2016

May: Brexit allows more for NHS and schools

Blair: It is not too late to stop Brexit

UK hopes to 'roll over' 40 EU trade deals

EU adopts guidelines for next Brexit phase

Claims 'cheating' may have swayed vote

Thousands march in anti-Brexit protest

Fishing deal protest outside Parliament

Cable EU leaders claim sparks confusion

Sinn Féin 'meeting of minds' with EU chief

Merkel 'curious' about UK's Brexit aims

  • 16 February 2018
  • From the section UK Politics
  • comments

Watch/Listen

The podcast all about Brexit

  • 17 November 2017
Video 2:21

Explained: 365 days to Brexit

  • 29 March 2018
  • From the section UK
Video 0:53

'I want a democratic mandate for Brexit'

Video 42:59

In full: May's Brexit speech

Video 1:20

Patten recalls eight-year-old Rees-Mogg

Video 12:49

In full: Sir John Major speaks to Laura Kuenssberg

Video 1:42

Reality Check: Counting the cost of Brexit

Video 1:02

Cable: 'White Britain' nostalgia

Video 0:58

Corbyn: Common sense needed on Brexit

Video 7:03

New pro and anti Brexit groups launched

Video 1:14

Australia: We'll trade with you

  • 12 February 2018
  • From the section UK
Video 3:38

Lords stake out positions on Brexit bill

Video 1:28

Former minister on 'dilution' of Brexit

Video 1:18

'We should stay in the customs union'

Video 0:29

Brexit 'a mistake, not a disaster'

Video 2:01

Macron on Brexit, Frexit and Trump

  • 21 January 2018
  • From the section Europe
Video 1:21

'We're giving more power to ministers'

Video 2:15

Lord Owen: Brexit can be positive story

  • 4 January 2018
  • From the section Europe
Video 3:52

Is a second EU referendum possible?

Video 0:54

DUP: 'The entirety of the UK is leaving the EU'

Video 1:47

Farage: Looks like Brexit in name only

Video 1:03

Lord Kerr: Not too late to change mind

Video 1:36

Gordon Brown expects Brexit 'crisis point'

Video 0:51

Ex-chancellor accuses chancellor of 'sabotage'

Video 3:00

What happens to 73 UK seats after Brexit?

Video 0:38

Get on with Brexit, says Ringo

Expert views

The EU's view of the 'Brexit Day' countdown

Katya Adler Europe editor
  • 29 March 2018
  • From the section Europe

What do people think about Brexit?

Laura Kuenssberg Political editor

EU summit moves from Russia to Brexit

Katya Adler Europe editor
  • 23 March 2018
  • From the section Europe

'Little price impact' from axing EU tariffs

Kamal Ahmed Economics editor
  • 20 March 2018
  • From the section Business
  • comments

So can May now survive Brexit course?

John Pienaar Deputy political editor

Deal is done - but work remains

Laura Kuenssberg Political editor

Explainers and background

Reality Check

Chris Morris tackles questions sent in about Brexit

  • 29 March 2018
  • From the section UK

Quick guide

Why is Brexit taking so long?

Video 1:46

The top five clichés

Some of the Brexit words are a bit repetitive...

  • 29 March 2018
  • From the section UK

Reality Check

What is Jeremy Corbyn and Labour's position?

Reality Check

What does Made in Britain mean for Brexit?

Law after Brexit

Why English courts are opening in the EU

  • 28 February 2018
  • From the section UK Politics
  • comments

Reality Check

What have EU leaders agreed so far on Brexit?

  • 23 March 2018
  • From the section UK

May's Brexit speech

Focusing on the key lines from the prime minister

Reality Check

How much of the UK's trade is with the EU?

  • 27 February 2018
  • From the section Business

Watch/Listen

The podcast all about Brexit

  • 17 November 2017
Video 2:21

Explained: 365 days to Brexit

  • 29 March 2018
  • From the section UK
Video 0:53

'I want a democratic mandate for Brexit'

Video 42:59

In full: May's Brexit speech

Video 1:20

Patten recalls eight-year-old Rees-Mogg

Video 12:49

In full: Sir John Major speaks to Laura Kuenssberg

Video 1:42

Reality Check: Counting the cost of Brexit

Video 1:02

Cable: 'White Britain' nostalgia

Video 0:58

Corbyn: Common sense needed on Brexit

Video 7:03

New pro and anti Brexit groups launched

Video 1:14

Australia: We'll trade with you

  • 12 February 2018
  • From the section UK
Video 3:38

Lords stake out positions on Brexit bill

Video 1:28

Former minister on 'dilution' of Brexit

Video 1:18

'We should stay in the customs union'

Video 0:29

Brexit 'a mistake, not a disaster'

Video 2:01

Macron on Brexit, Frexit and Trump

  • 21 January 2018
  • From the section Europe
Video 1:21

'We're giving more power to ministers'

Video 2:15

Lord Owen: Brexit can be positive story

  • 4 January 2018
  • From the section Europe
Video 3:52

Is a second EU referendum possible?

Video 0:54

DUP: 'The entirety of the UK is leaving the EU'

Video 1:47

Farage: Looks like Brexit in name only

Video 1:03

Lord Kerr: Not too late to change mind

Video 1:36

Gordon Brown expects Brexit 'crisis point'

Video 0:51

Ex-chancellor accuses chancellor of 'sabotage'

Video 3:00

What happens to 73 UK seats after Brexit?

Video 0:38

Get on with Brexit, says Ringo

Share with BBC News