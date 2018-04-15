Brexit
Campaigners demand 'people's' Brexit vote
Actor Sir Patrick Stewart says X-men leader Charles Xavier would oppose Brexit as he calls for a new vote.
- 15 April 2018
- From the section UK Politics
- comments
Barnier: UK can change mind on single market
The EU's negotiator says the UK has until 2021 to change its "red lines" and stay in the single market.
- 11 April 2018
- From the section UK Politics
- comments
Frontbencher rubbishes Labour Brexit test
Labour says Barry Gardiner "fully supports" its Brexit policy after a recording of him criticising it.
- 10 April 2018
- From the section UK Politics
- comments
CBI warns about Brexit 'bonfire of rules'
The employers' group says the economy will suffer if Britain diverges too far from existing EU regulations.
- 11 April 2018
- From the section Business
- comments
Spain hopeful of Gibraltar deal by summer
- 6 April 2018
- From the section UK Politics
- comments
Carmakers fear rising trade barriers
- 12 April 2018
- From the section Business
More Britons became EU citizens in 2016
- 9 April 2018
- From the section UK Politics
May: Brexit allows more for NHS and schools
- 29 March 2018
- From the section UK Politics
- comments
Blair: It is not too late to stop Brexit
- 29 March 2018
- From the section UK Politics
UK hopes to 'roll over' 40 EU trade deals
- 29 March 2018
- From the section UK Politics
- comments
EU adopts guidelines for next Brexit phase
- 23 March 2018
- From the section UK Politics
- comments
Claims 'cheating' may have swayed vote
- 28 March 2018
- From the section UK Politics
Thousands march in anti-Brexit protest
- 24 March 2018
- From the section Leeds & West Yorkshire
Fishing deal protest outside Parliament
- 21 March 2018
- From the section UK Politics
- comments
Cable EU leaders claim sparks confusion
- 22 March 2018
- From the section UK Politics
Sinn Féin 'meeting of minds' with EU chief
- 5 March 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
- comments
Merkel 'curious' about UK's Brexit aims
- 16 February 2018
- From the section UK Politics
- comments
Reality Check
Chris Morris tackles questions sent in about Brexit
- 29 March 2018
- From the section UK
Quick guide
Why is Brexit taking so long?
- 27 March 2018
- From the section UK Politics
The top five clichés
Some of the Brexit words are a bit repetitive...
- 29 March 2018
- From the section UK
Reality Check
What is Jeremy Corbyn and Labour's position?
- 26 February 2018
- From the section UK Politics
Reality Check
What does Made in Britain mean for Brexit?
- 26 March 2018
- From the section UK Politics
Law after Brexit
Why English courts are opening in the EU
- 28 February 2018
- From the section UK Politics
- comments
Reality Check
What have EU leaders agreed so far on Brexit?
- 23 March 2018
- From the section UK
May's Brexit speech
Focusing on the key lines from the prime minister
- 2 March 2018
- From the section UK Politics
Reality Check
How much of the UK's trade is with the EU?
- 27 February 2018
- From the section Business
