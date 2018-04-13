Parliaments
Live PM outlines Syria military action
PM Theresa May is making a statement to the Commons on UK military action in Syria.
Live 'Officials misled Foster' on cash-for-ash
Former DUP ministerial adviser Andrew Crawford answers questions on his role in the botched RHI scheme.
Live MEPs to debate new emissions targets
The European Parliament debates new EU emissions targets for certain sectors, and legislation to set new recycling targets.
Live Committee suspended twice over public gallery outbursts
The Social Security Committee with Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey was suspended twice after gallery outcry over benefits.
Week ahead in Parliament
What's going on in Parliament? There could be statements on military action in Syria; as well as votes in the Lords on the EU Withdrawal Bill.
13 April 2018
BBC Parliament
What's on this week in the European Parliament?
- 16 April 2018
Cooper v Rudd on immigration target
- 28 March 2018
Are hereditary peers the real rebels?
- 23 March 2018
Minister ambushed over blue passports
- 22 March 2018
