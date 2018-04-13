Parliaments

Live PM outlines Syria military action

Theresa May

PM Theresa May is making a statement to the Commons on UK military action in Syria.

Live 'Officials misled Foster' on cash-for-ash

Burning £20 notes

Former DUP ministerial adviser Andrew Crawford answers questions on his role in the botched RHI scheme.

Live MEPs to debate new emissions targets

Antonio Tajani

The European Parliament debates new EU emissions targets for certain sectors, and legislation to set new recycling targets.

Live Committee suspended twice over public gallery outbursts

Esther McVey

The Social Security Committee with Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey was suspended twice after gallery outcry over benefits.

Week ahead in Parliament

What's going on in Parliament? There could be statements on military action in Syria; as well as votes in the Lords on the EU Withdrawal Bill.

13 April 2018
Mark D'Arcy Parliamentary correspondent

