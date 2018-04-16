UK Politics
May takes MPs' questions on Syria strikes
Opposition parties question the legality of the military action, ahead of Parliamentary exchanges.
- 16 April 2018
Windrush generation treatment 'appalling'
The home secretary apologises to those affected and promises fees for documentation will be waived.
- 16 April 2018
Live PM outlines Syria military action
PM Theresa May is making a statement to the Commons on UK military action in Syria.
Is the Commonwealth good for Britain?
- 16 April 2018
McVey hearing halted after gallery outburst
- 16 April 2018
UKIP Wales leader defends Enoch Powell
- 16 April 2018
Macron 'convinced Trump to stay in Syria'
- 16 April 2018
Chakrabarti on Labour and anti-Semitism
- 16 April 2018
Campaigners demand 'people's' Brexit vote
- 15 April 2018
Politician in Twitter bullying complaint
- 16 April 2018
Car insurance costs fall on whiplash plan
- 16 April 2018
AI must be 'for common good'
- 16 April 2018
Windrush Kids told not to approach Home Office
- 16 April 2018
EU Parliament this week
President Macron to outline vision for EU in Strasburg
- 16 April 2018
What was hit?
What the US says the 105 missiles targeted in Syria
- 16 April 2018
Vote 2018
What to look out for in English council elections
- 9 April 2018
Brexitcast
Laura, Katya and gang in a year-to-go podcast special
- 3 March 2018
Corbyn's war
Has Labour leader ever backed military action?
- 12 April 2018
PM faces 'almighty row' over Syria strikes
Theresa May is moving on Syria without consulting MPs. Her justification won't wash with her critics.
Theresa May looks set to take action on Syria without consulting MPs
The prime minister is naturally cautious but I'm told she is ready to commit the UK to military strikes.
Week ahead in Parliament
What's going on in Parliament? There could be statements on military action in Syria; as well as votes in the Lords on the EU Withdrawal Bill.
Brexit: All you need to know
- 12 April 2018
Party conferences 2017
- 24 October 2017
Election 2017: At-a-glance
- 9 June 2017
