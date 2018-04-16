UK Politics

May takes MPs' questions on Syria strikes

PM Theresa May

Opposition parties question the legality of the military action, ahead of Parliamentary exchanges.

EU Parliament this week

President Macron to outline vision for EU in Strasburg

PM has chosen

Theresa May faces an 'almighty row' over Syria strikes

Laura Kuenssberg Political editor

What was hit?

What the US says the 105 missiles targeted in Syria

Vote 2018

What to look out for in English council elections

Brexitcast

Laura, Katya and gang in a year-to-go podcast special

  • 3 March 2018

Corbyn's war

Has Labour leader ever backed military action?

PM faces 'almighty row' over Syria strikes

Theresa May is moving on Syria without consulting MPs. Her justification won't wash with her critics.

14 April 2018
Laura Kuenssberg Political editor

Theresa May looks set to take action on Syria without consulting MPs

The prime minister is naturally cautious but I'm told she is ready to commit the UK to military strikes.

11 April 2018
John Pienaar Deputy political editor

Week ahead in Parliament

What's going on in Parliament? There could be statements on military action in Syria; as well as votes in the Lords on the EU Withdrawal Bill.

13 April 2018
Mark D'Arcy Parliamentary correspondent

