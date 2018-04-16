N. Ireland Politics

Live 'Officials misled Foster' on cash-for-ash

Burning £20 notes

Former DUP ministerial adviser Andrew Crawford answers questions on his role in the botched RHI scheme.

Is loyalists' statement an important step forward?

One year after his death, Gareth Gordon asks would the political situation be different if Martin McGuinness was still alive.

Gareth Gordon profiles Sue Gray, the former landlady turned civil servant, who will head Stormont's Department of Finance.

Some MLAs disillusioned with the political deadlock are preparing for work away from Stormont, the BBC learns.

Could there be increasing friction between Dublin and London over the post-Brexit Irish border?

Mark Devenport BBC News NI Political Editor

McDonald set to succeed Adams as Sinn Féin leader

BBC News NI's political editor looks back at a week of commemorations and commiserations.

12 April 2018
Mark Devenport Political editor, Northern Ireland

  • 20 July 2017

