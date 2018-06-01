Love Island 2018: Here's what the villa looks like this year
Dig out your cork wedges and designer sunglasses because Love Island is heading back to our screens.
Another group of toned and tanned singletons are turning to TV to help them out with their failed love lives.
But Love Island is nothing without the villa, and it's been given a makeover for the 2018 season of the show.
Changes have been made to the decor as well as some of the house rules.
While the singletons will find inspirational messages scrawled on the walls of the villa - such as "crack on" and "glam up" - what they won't find indoors is an ashtray.
Smoking on the 2018 show will be confined to one small area, a representative for the show confirmed, after there were more complaints in 2017 about contestants smoking than having sex.
Here's where you'll be watching contestants doing both of the above all summer long.
Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.