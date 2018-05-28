Image copyright PA

Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison has ruled out the hit show ever returning.

The 32-year-old believes the sitcom's characters would now be too old to get away with some of their behaviour.

Rumours of a comeback were sparked earlier this month after Harrison met with his former co-stars to celebrate the programme's tenth anniversary.

But any chance of a revival now looks dead in the water.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Harrison played down any chance of a comeback for the four guys.

"I just don't think it would work, I think we're too old now," he said.

"I think the reason it was so funny was you had these idiotic, ignorant, lads that you let them get away with saying things that would be quite offensive but as they get older you can't excuse it, I think."

Fans were teased with a photo of Harrison, Simon Bird, James Buckley and Joe Thomas earlier this month.

Buckley, who plays Jay in the show tweeted: "Inbetweeners series 4 pre production meal."

The comedy series was a huge success when it ran from 2008 to 2010 and was E4's highest rating series of all time.

According to Channel 4, UK viewers have racked up 86 million hours of viewing the series on its on-demand service All 4.

The show also spawned two spin-off films, The Inbetweeners Movie in 2011 and The Inbetweeners 2 in 2014.

