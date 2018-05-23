Image copyright Reuters

It looks like Will Smith is involved with the official World Cup song for Russia 2018.

Reports say he'll release a new song on Friday to tie in with the tournament which begins next month.

Will appeared to confirm his involvement by posting a picture on Instagram with the caption: One Life to Live. Live it Up. #WorldCup

He tagged Diplo, Nicky Jam and Kosovar Albanian singer Era Istrefi in the post.

Newsbeat has contacted Will Smith's management for more information.

It's not known what the track is called but usually World Cup songs are performed at the start or end of the tournament.

The official song for the last World Cup in Brazil in 2014 was We Are One (Ole Ola) by Pitbull featuring Jennifer Lopez & Claudia Leitte.

The 2010 tournament in South Africa had Waka Waka by Shakira.

Thirty-two countries will take part in the World Cup which begins on 14 June.

