Image copyright Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen teased husband John Legend for attending the Billboard Awards just a few days after the birth of their newborn son, Miles Theodore Stephens.

The model stayed at home on Sunday while John performed at the event.

"Hello it's shortrib night, be home by 9," was just one of her many cheeky tweets from the night.

John replied after his performance with a video of himself at the airport saying that he'd be home by eight.

The couple celebrated the birth of their second child, who they named Miles after famous jazz musician Miles Davis, last week.

On Sunday, days after the birth, John jetted off to Las Vegas to perform his new song A Good Night at the ceremony.

Chrissy stayed at home to look after their kids, but also used the opportunity to share some tongue in cheek tweets.

She kicked off her tweeting spree by posting a photo of John on the red carpet.

She also shared a video of her cooking and reminded John to be home by nine.

The couple's first child, Luna Simone, even made an appearance - with Chrissy commenting that Luna wasn't "thrilled" with the tribute to her new baby brother.

It looks as though all of Chrissy's tweeting paid off, because just a few hours later John posted a video of his wife's short rib, saying: "This is why I rushed home. Oh yeah."

The couple have been married since 2013 and have two children together - two-year-old Luna and newborn Miles.

They've been very open about their troubles getting pregnant. Both children have been conceived through IVF, a fertility treatment.

Following the recent birth, Chrissy has been receiving praise for sharing a photo on Instragram of herself wearing medical mesh underwear.

"Love this. The truth about delivering a baby. Such a powerful statement. Kuddos to you for keeping it real," one fan commented.

Others have thanked the model for being "unafraid to show the true and real life moments of being a mum".

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.