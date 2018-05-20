Suits actor Rick Hoffman appeared to look pretty unimpressed during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

And for fans of the US legal drama it was the perfect reason to take a screenshot and turn it into a meme.

Rick, who plays Louis Litt in the show, has since posted a video explaining why he was pulling the "weird" face while sat in St George's Chapel.

It turns out it was because he was sitting next to someone who had bad breath.

In the video posted on Instagram, he said: "To answer any questions about the weird face that was made at the wedding.

"Imagine sitting next to people to your right and not knowing which person it was that has halitosis.

"Hence the face that's apparently all over the place."

Rick's character in Suits is known for his sarcastic put-downs, taking mudbaths and using the catchphrase "You just got Litt up".

So fans were quick to point out the similarities between the actor and his on-screen persona.

Rick looked a little happier as he arrived at Windsor Castle for the wedding of his former co-star Meghan - who played Rachel Zane in the show.

In April, the Duchess of Sussex's final appearance in Suits aired on TV in the US - which marked the end of season seven.

In the episode, she married her on-screen boyfriend Mike Ross and it was revealed the couple were moving to Seattle for new jobs.

When her engagement to Prince Harry was announced last year, she revealed she was giving up her acting career for a "new chapter" in her life.

