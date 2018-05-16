Image copyright Getty Images

Cardi B has defended Rita Ora's song Girls, which features the rapper on it, saying: "We never try to cause harm."

Several LGBTQ+ singers have criticised the song - calling the lyrics were "harmful" and accusing the track of exploiting bisexuality.

Rita has apologised saying: "I would never intentionally cause harm to other LGBTQ+ people or anyone."

Cardi B says she's had "experiences with other women" and thought the track "was a good song".

The track, which was released on Friday, features Rita alongside Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX.

Cardi B also said that although she's previously used language "offensive to the LGBT community", she has "learned" and "stopped using it".

In January, Cardi B defended her partner Offset after he was criticised for using the lyric "I cannot vibe with queers" in a song.

"He literally told me 'I didn't even know that was a word for gays'," she said at the time about the Migos rapper.

She recently deleted her Instagram after a feud with Azealia Banks.

She'd also made her Twitter account private, but has since reopened it.

Singers including Kehlani and Hayley Kiyoko have openly criticised the song.

Hayley wrote that she didn't "need to drink wine to kiss girls", while Kehlani called the lyrics "harmful".

Sam Neath from Bi Pride UK told Newsbeat the song "sort of sounds like it's undermining bisexuality as a serious thing".

