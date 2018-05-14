Image copyright Getty Images

Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz and his girlfriend Meagan Camper have named their new baby girl Marvel Jane.

He shared the news of his daughter's arrival on Instagram, adding: "She's already ready to take over the world."

A photo shows Pete with Meagan - who is cradling the new baby - alongside his two older sons, Bronx and Saint.

Fans were quick to comment on the baby sharing the name with the famous comic book franchise - with one saying Pete is the "ultimate Marvel stan".

Pete, 28, announced in January he and Meagan, 29, were expecting a daughter.

Pete already has a son, Bronx, nine, whose mum is singer Ashlee Simpson, and a younger son, Saint, three, with Meagan.

Fans offered their congratulations and many also commented on Marvel's name.

Some even pointed out the added significance of the baby's middle name.

Pete has previously hinted he's a big fan of the Marvel franchise.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.