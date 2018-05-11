Brooklyn Nine-Nine cancelled: Cast thank fans as show comes to an end
Cast members of Brooklyn Nine-Nine have thanked fans for their support following the show's cancellation after five seasons.
Fox is not renewing the police sitcom, which stars Andy Samberg, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero and Joe Lo Truglio.
The network says the final episode of the fifth and final season will air later this month.
Joe, who plays Charles Boyle, said: "I love you fans. I love you squad. It has been an incredible five years."
Melissa Fumero, who plays Amy Santiago, said starring in the show had been a "huge honour".
She tweeted: "I am still processing... don't have all the words.. but.. These last 5 years have been incredible. Thank you for all your love and support. We have the best fans."
Fans have praised the show for its "intersectional representation" and "inclusive humour".
While many are hoping another network might pick it up.
Celebrities have also tweeted their support, including the Backstreet Boys and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine is the second longest-running live action Fox comedy after New Girl.
Despite a 100% critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a 95% audience score, there were rumours that its ratings were sliding.
The series finale will air on 20 May.
