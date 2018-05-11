Image copyright Alamy

Cast members of Brooklyn Nine-Nine have thanked fans for their support following the show's cancellation after five seasons.

Fox is not renewing the police sitcom, which stars Andy Samberg, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero and Joe Lo Truglio.

The network says the final episode of the fifth and final season will air later this month.

Joe, who plays Charles Boyle, said: "I love you fans. I love you squad. It has been an incredible five years."

Skip Twitter post by @JoeLoTruglio I love you fans. I love you squad. It has been an incredible five years. I’m so very lucky, so deeply thankful to have been part of a show that has brought so much joy to so many. NINE-NINE!❤️ #Brooklyn99 #renewB99 — JoeLoTruglio (@JoeLoTruglio) May 10, 2018 Report

Melissa Fumero, who plays Amy Santiago, said starring in the show had been a "huge honour".

Skip Twitter post by @melissafumero I am still processing... don’t have all the words.. but.. These last 5 years have been incredible. Thank you for all your love and support. We have the best fans. It’s been a huge honor to play Amy and be a part of this tremendous ensemble. NINE NINE! #Brooklyn99 pic.twitter.com/nmBFA2rm6I — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) May 10, 2018 Report

She tweeted: "I am still processing... don't have all the words.. but.. These last 5 years have been incredible. Thank you for all your love and support. We have the best fans."

Fans have praised the show for its "intersectional representation" and "inclusive humour".

Skip Twitter post by @jonnysun i really adore brooklyn nine-nine. i am grateful for its intersectional representation of queer people and people of color, the casual ways it addresses and deconstructs masculinity and institutional oppression, and its inclusive humor. and all in a network show!! #saveb99 — jomny sun (@jonnysun) May 11, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @Radiator_Savior #Brooklyn99 is not only the most consistently good television show currently airing but it’s one of the most consistent TV shows EVER. There is no other show that makes me genuinely laugh out loud multiple times per episode. #RenewBrooklyn99 — Raymond Salvador (@Radiator_Savior) May 10, 2018 Report

While many are hoping another network might pick it up.

Skip Twitter post by @MrFilmkritik If Brooklyn Nine-Nine doesn't get picked up by another network or Netflix/Hulu, I hope everyone who worked on the show, from writer to actor, looks at Twitter today and sees how much people loved their show, and that the show had an impact on people's lives. #Brooklyn99 — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) May 10, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @GomeDawg Honestly i have never seen so many people upset over a television show being cancelled and I am living for it because I too am very upset and maybe Hulu will be smart and pick it up #Brooklyn99 — Mother of Tauntauns (@GomeDawg) May 11, 2018 Report

Celebrities have also tweeted their support, including the Backstreet Boys and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is the second longest-running live action Fox comedy after New Girl.

Despite a 100% critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a 95% audience score, there were rumours that its ratings were sliding.

The series finale will air on 20 May.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.