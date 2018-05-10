Image copyright ITV

It's been a tough week for Corrie fans - watching the storyline involving Aidan Connor taking his own life.

But actor Shayne Ward, who plays the character, says it has already helped people considering suicide.

There's been a huge reaction online too, with one fan tweeting: "We need to listen, people need to talk about it. Thanks for raising awareness."

The charity Samaritans worked with Corrie on the script and says it's important to highlight the issue.

Image copyright ITV Image caption Aidan's dad in Corrie, Johnny, found a note from his son

Wednesday night's episode saw Aidan's friends and family struggle with their grief after discovering he had killed himself.

The soap has been praised for raising awareness of mental health issues and male suicide.

Shayne says he has been overwhelmed by the response he has received.

He told the Sun: "A lot of people who are considering attempting suicide have got in touch to say 'I'm calling somebody now. I was attempting it and you've helped me'.

"The response has been truly overwhelming."

Viewers also shared their thoughts and feelings about the show on social media.

One person wrote: "Storylines don't get much tougher than this and #corrie are doing a fab job."

"Coronation Street is hitting me hard tonight so gone out for a walk. Well done for tackling such a hard storyline," another said.

Other fans tweeted they were in tears watching the soap.

Skip Twitter post by @lukeambleruk Watching Corrie last night really hit home. They nailed it. No pain like losing someone to suicide, brought back the devastation left on our family. That's why we need to keep men talking. #ITSOKAYTOTALK 👌🏻 — Luke Ambler (@lukeambleruk) May 10, 2018 Report

The producers of Corrie say the plot "is designed to give people who hide their feelings of desperation a chance to start a conversation".

They've been working closely with mental health charities on the storyline - including Samaritans and Calm.

Lorna Fraser from Samaritans told Newsbeat: "Someone calls the Samaritans every six seconds.

"Showing a story like Aidan's in soaps is really important and people do usually calls us to say they've been touched by the storyline."

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this article, you can find help at BBC Advice.

For details of organisations which offer advice and support, click here. In the UK you can call for free, at any time, to hear recorded information on 0800 066 066.

