Image copyright Getty Images

FKA twigs has opened up about having surgery to remove six tumours from her uterus, saying she was "so scared".

The singer says her "confidence as a woman was knocked" after an operation in December to remove the fibroids.

Fibroids are non-cancerous growths that develop in or around the womb and cause heavy or painful periods.

The 30-year-old paid tribute to other women with the common condition, describing them as "amazing warriors" who are "not alone".

FKA started her career as a backing dancer and says she worried that her body would never feel the same again following surgery.

She said the tumours were the size of two apples, three kiwis and a couple of strawberries.

"A fruit bowl of pain everyday. The nurse said that the weight and size was like being six months pregnant," she wrote.

FKA said her confidence suffered after surgery: "I was so scared, despite lots of love from friends and family I felt really alone and my confidence as a woman was knocked."

"I tried to be brave but it was excruciating at times and to be honest I started to doubt if my body would ever feel the same again".

But writing alongside a post showing off her dancing skills, she said: "Today whilst dancing with Kelly at the choreography house I felt like my strong self again for the first time in a while and it was magical."

Image copyright Getty Images

Fibroids are non-cancerous growths that develop in or around the womb and are thought to develop more frequently in women of African-Caribbean origin.

"Tumour is simply Latin for the word 'lump'," says Dr Tracie Miles from the Eve Appeal charity.

"A fibroid tumour is a benign growth in the muscle wall of the womb.

"They are very common and come in all sorts of sizes. If they are small we often don't know we have them. They can degenerate and bleed, and usually shrink after the menopause.''

FKA twigs ended the post paying tribute to other women who also have fibroid tumours.

"I just wanted to say after my experience that you are amazing warriors and that you are not alone. You can get through this."

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.