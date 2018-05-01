Image copyright Getty Images

Caroline Flack has defended her engagement to former Apprentice and CBB contestant Andrew Brady.

The couple recently revealed that after three months of dating they'd be tying the knot.

The engagement has received mixed reactions - with some people accusing Andrew of being "fame hungry".

Caroline responded to some of the criticism on Twitter, saying her fiancé is "lovely" to her and to "let it be".

The 38-year-old has spent the last few years matchmaking on Love Island, but it's now her turn to "couple up".

The Love Island host revealed her engagement to former Apprentice and Celebrity Big Brother housemate Andrew Brady by sharing a snap on Instagram on Sunday.

The post received mostly positive responses with many followers congratulating the couple.

But there were also a number of negative comments.

One follower wrote: "He's sure played it right! #famehungry".

Caroline defended her future husband-to-be on Twitter by responding to a newspaper article which criticised him.

Skip Twitter post by @carolineflack1 I don’t like to speak up on things. But. He’s my boyfriend . And he’s lovely to me. He’s new to this world . No one is perfect . But he https://t.co/WnCBNzuipq — caroline flack (@carolineflack1) April 30, 2018 Report

The former X Factor presenter called out the "weirdos" that were "taking time to write mean comments" about people they didn't know.

She also told critics to "give people a break" and "let it be".

"I'll get back to my love nest", she added.

Andrew hasn't responded to the criticism and has disabled all comments on his Instagram posts.

On Monday, he posted a photo of the pair together on holiday with the caption: "Thank God I found this one".

