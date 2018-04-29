Halsey: Shampoo in hotels ignores black people
Halsey has defended a tweet in which she called out hotels for not providing shampoo for 'people of colour'.
The singer, who's currently on a worldwide tour, tweeted that it was "frustrating that the hotel toiletry industry entirely alienates people of colour".
"I can't use this perfumed watered down white people shampoo. Neither can 50% our customers. Annoying."
Her tweet was shared and liked thousands of times.
But it was also criticised by many too.
One person tweeted that it wasn't a race issue at all, stating "But Caucasian's can have delicate hair as well... I don't understand this. Everyone, regardless of skin colour has hair issues and not one issue is specific to one race."
Another tweeted, "The fact you keep referring to it as "white" shampoo is ridiculous. Nobody feels "included" with the shampoo.
"It makes my hair feel like dry strings. If you're gonna complain about shampoo, do it on behalf of everyone who can't use it. Not just poc."
However some fans jumped to her defence.
One fan applauded her, tweeting "Why don't people understand that poc have different texture hair to white people and the cheap hotel shampoo sucks for everyone BUT IT WAS NEVER DESIGNED WITH POC IN MIND."
Last year, Halsey told Playboy magazine in an interview that she was "half black".
She said, "I'm white-passing. I've accepted that about myself and have never tried to control anything about black culture that's not mine.
"I'm proud to be in a biracial family, I'm proud of who I am, and I'm proud of my hair."
Halsey concluded that she didn't want to talk about soap again.
