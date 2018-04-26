Image copyright Reuters

Kim Kardashian says Kanye West is "being himself" and hit back at claims he's experiencing mental health issues.

The 37-year-old jumped to her husband's defence after he was criticised for pro-Trump messages including calling the US president his "brother".

"To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this," she tweeted.

"Your commentary on Kanye being erratic and his tweets being disturbing is actually scary."

In a flurry of messages, Kanye updated fans on new music, his clothing line and shared his appreciation for the US leader.

The rapper's comments didn't go down well with some fans.

Some people and media outlets appeared to question Kanye's mental state.

In 2016, the rapper was taken to hospital following a "disturbance call" and there were reports he was admitted for a "psychiatric evaluation".

However Kim said people shouldn't be concerned with the rapper's state of mind.

He's a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That's just not fair. He's actually out of the sunken place when he's being himself which is very expressive — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Now when he spoke out about Trump... Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions,even if really different from mine

He never said he agrees with his politics — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

He never said he agrees with his politics — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018 Report

Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Fellow rapper and close friend Chance the Rapper also jumped to Kanye defence.

Talked to him two days ago. He's in a great space and not affected by folk tryna question his mental or physical health. Same Ye from the Vmas, same Ye from the telethon. https://t.co/2zY3KpllV2 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

Kanye also pointed out not everyone's views have to be the same.

If your friend jumps off the bridge you don't have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don't tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary

I love Hillary too. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

I love Hillary too. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018 Report

It's the second time in a week that tweets from Kanye have sparked an online debate.

The 40-year-old only recently returned from a social media break.

