Avicii's ex-girlfriend has posted a tribute online following the sudden death of the Swedish DJ.

The 28-year-old, otherwise known as Tim Bergling, died in Oman and it's not yet known what the cause of death was.

Emily Goldberg wrote that during the two years they were together he was her "closest confidante".

She uploaded pictures of them together on her Instagram account as well as an undated screengrab of a WhatsApp conversation.

It's believed they dated between 2011 and 2013.

It's known that the 28-year-old had been suffering from pancreatitis, reportedly caused by heavy drinking.

He once said in an interview: "Drinking became routine for me, but it's impossible to keep up touring and drinking at the same time, because you are going to crash."

Two years ago Avicii announced his retirement after suffering from health problems.

Musicians have also been posting their tributes to the hit maker online, saying his "music will live forever".

Avicii was the first electronic dance music (EDM) DJ to stage a worldwide arena tour, nominated for two Grammy Awards and had nine UK top 10 singles, including two number ones.

