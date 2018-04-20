Image copyright PA

Arsenal have announced that Arsene Wenger will step down as manager at the end of the season, and fans are feeling conflicted.

The Frenchman has been in charge of the north London club for almost 22 years, winning three Premier League titles in that time.

#WengerOut has become a rallying cry from fans over the past few seasons.

Now that it's finally confirmed, there are both tears of joy and despair from football fans.

For some people, it's the news they've been waiting for.

Skip Twitter post by @AustinDarbo I could cry tears of joy right now 😭😭😭😭 thank you for the memories. Now lets win the Europa League and send him off with a bang — Austin (@AustinDarbo) April 20, 2018 Report

While others are sceptical that fans really are that happy.

But, whether they were #WengerIn or #WengerOut, it finally looks like Arsenal fans are united - with a huge celebration of the manager's legacy taking place on social media.

The 68-year-old said Arsenal will have his "love and support forever".

That was a bit much for some people.

For many Arsenal fans, Arsene is all there has ever been.

Skip Twitter post by @PatrickTimmons1 Arsène Wenger has been the face of Arsenal since before I was born. He not only revolutionised Arsenal Football Club but English football as a whole. It's a shame it's had to end like this, but the fans & the players have to unite to give him the send off he deserves. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) April 20, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @KeithTheGooner Nothing but love and respect for Arsene Wenger. Irrefutably our greatest ever manager. Such a classy, intelligent, successful man in a sea of Redknapps.



Nobody on this planet loves Arsenal Football Club more than Arsene and he will always have my ultimate respect and admiration. — KeithTheGooner (@KeithTheGooner) April 20, 2018 Report

Even those who had to play against his formidable teams of the early 2000s have been complimentary.

Gary Neville said teams like the Invincibles, who went the whole 2003-04 season without losing a single game on the way to winning Wenger's last Premier League title, were the "best teams that I played against".

Skip Twitter post by @GNev2 Arsene Wenger built the best teams that I played against in English Football .The 98 team was Amazing.The biggest compliment is that he played football that made us change the way we played against them. He now deserves the most incredible send off from all in the coming weeks. — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 20, 2018 Report

There have been increased and repeated calls for the manager to leave over recent years, with Arsenal finishing outside of the Champions League places last season for the first time in Wenger's reign.

With Arsenal sitting sixth they look likely to miss out again, but still have the opportunity to qualify by winning the Europa League.

Regardless of league position, fans are pleased Wenger was able to call it a day himself.

Skip Twitter post by @Omojuwa Glad Arsene Wenger was allowed to depart on his own terms. He 'stepped down.' Not sacked or based on some so called 'mutual agreement.' He was allowed to decide the end. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) April 20, 2018 Report

While the statisticians have been hard at work picking out some of the most interesting facts from Wenger's time at the club.

Some will be easier to read for Arsenal fans than others.

It's given people a reason to reminisce.

Skip Twitter post by @Tobjizzle As a United fan, I thought I was ready for Wenger to leave but I’m not. The memories of the intense United vs Arsenal rivalry during my childhood have all come rushing back. It’s not the same these days but he was like the last remaining piece😭 — Tobi (@Tobjizzle) April 20, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @charles_watts Arsene Wenger, the man who gave us two doubles, the Invincibles, winning the league at WHL, Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Robert Pires. This is 100 per cent the right decision for him and for Arsenal, but it still leaves me feeling a bit numb. Thank you Arsene. pic.twitter.com/CI2XuFc7pf — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) April 20, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @VieriCapretta Grew up in London at the end of the 90s/early 2000s.

There was no Chelsea, no Tottenham.

Just Arsene Wenger's Arsenal.

From Tony Adams to Vieira, from Henry to Bergkamp.

The Invincibles.

😢#MerciArsène — Vieri Capretta (@VieriCapretta) April 20, 2018 Report

And also spread the gospel about what Wenger achieved.

Skip Twitter post by @RobForbesDJ There's a whole generation who only know Wenger as a manager chasing 4th. He was Pep when he arrived. He shook football in the UK. It's sad. He changed everything. #MerciArsene — Arsène Wenger. (@RobForbesDJ) April 20, 2018 Report

Including former players.

Skip Twitter post by @Lauren12arsenal An emotional day. Arsène took English football to a different level & pushed me to become the player I never thought I'd be. Let's cherish the memories & his legacy, which will always remain. We must thank him for giving his all to make @Arsenal such a great club. #MerciArsène pic.twitter.com/X9fvMGaWJW — Lauren Etame Mayer (@Lauren12arsenal) April 20, 2018 Report

Neutrals and fans of other clubs have been letting their thoughts known too.

Questions are being asked about who will take over when Wenger leaves - with iconic captain Patrick Vieira and former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti among the favourites.

Obviously fans have other suggestions.

For Radio 1's Greg James though, there's one bigger question left to answer.

