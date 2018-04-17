Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Goalkeepers Jordan Pickford, Joe Hart, Jack Butland and Nick Pope during an England training session

There are four goalkeepers all hoping for a place in the England World Cup squad.

Joe Hart, Jordan Pickford, Jack Butland and Nick Pope are on the shortlist.

But Joe Hart didn't do himself any favours after a fumble allowed Peter Crouch to score for Stoke against West Ham on Monday night - as England manager Gareth Southgate watched from the stands.

So with space for just three keepers on the plane to Russia, Newsbeat asks Sunday league goalies who they'd pick.

Image copyright Christopher Proud Image caption 24 year-old Christopher Proud is a goalkeeper for AFC Thornton

There's no room for Joe Hart, according to Christopher Proud, who plays for AFC Thornton.

"I would choose Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope and Jack Butland.

"All three are very good technically and offer different strengths, which may come in handy for the variety of opposition we will face in the summer."

The 24-year-old from London tells Newsbeat he doesn't think Joe Hart is a safe pair of hands for England.

"It worries me that Hart is still being mentioned. He's had two major tournaments where he's failed to impress."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Peter Crouch scores for Stoke after a fumble from West Ham and England goalkeeper Joe Hart

Hart has been the regular first choice goalkeeper for England for the past six years.

"Southgate has to realise now that Hart isn't the man to take to the World Cup," insists Christopher.

He thinks Everton's Jordan Pickford is England's best bet - especially for his "superb distributional skills".

"He can switch up how we play, whether that's a slow possession game or a counter-attacking fast pace strategy."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption England manager Gareth Southgate has until 4 June to choose his World Cup squad for Russia 2018

Shane Morrison, 24, is a goalkeeper in Ireland for Sunday league side Enniscrone Kilglass.

He believes Joe Hart should be between the posts for England despite his mistake in Monday's match.

"I don't think any goalkeeper can go through their career without a howler. I've made numerous howlers but it's how you lift yourself up afterwards and learn from it."

Shane's other two picks for Russia would be Pickford and Butland.

"I think it's a bit too soon for Nick Pope even though he's had a tremendous season for Burnley and without him, I don't think they would be where they are today."

Gareth Southgate has until 4 June to submit his final 23-man squad.

England's first game is against Tunisia on 18 June.

