Ariana Grande has broken her four month Twitter silence by announcing what looks like new music.

The singer hasn't released any songs since the Manchester Arena terror attack in May last year, when 22 people were killed at one of her concerts.

The 24-year-old posted "no tears left to cry", alongside the date 20 April, suggesting new music is on the way.

The message also popped on several billboards across the US.

The singer, who hasn't posted since 1 January, also told her 56.8m followers "miss you" before posting a tear drop emoji.

Ariana's family - her mom Joan and brother Frankie - all tweeted the same emoji, while the singer also posed for a picture wearing a jumper with the slogan.

The star's manager Scooter Braun has hinted her fourth album will have a more mature sound, telling Variety magazine: "She has such an extraordinary voice and it's time for her to sing the songs that define her."

Pharrell, who has worked on the record, added that Ariana's new material was "amazing" and "next-level".

Video director Dave Meyers, who shot Camila Cabello's Havana and Kendrick Lamar's Humble, also posted the phrase "no tears left to cry" on his Instagram account on Tuesday, suggesting he had worked on the star's comeback.

The 24-year-old has been relatively quiet on her social media channels in recent months.

One of her last public performances was during the One Love Manchester concert last June.

The charity event was organised in response to the attack on the singer's gig at the Manchester Arena two weeks earlier.

The bombing left 22 people dead and led to the singer cancelling the remaining dates on her Dangerous Woman tour.

Ariana's last studio album, Dangerous Woman, was released in 2016 - although last year she did feature on the soundtrack for the movie Beauty and the Beast.

If she does release new music on Friday (20 April), Ariana will have to share the spotlight with J Cole.

Earlier this week the rapper announced he'd be releasing new music on that same day.

