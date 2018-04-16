Image copyright Getty Images

Hands up if your timeline was flooded with news from Coachella this weekend? You're not alone.

Social media was buzzing with Beyonce's headline set, The Weeknd "crying" and a pregnant Cardi B twerking.

Around 100,00 fans are expected in California for the two-week festival which runs until 22 April.

If the cost of flights and a hotel, plus the £300 tickets meant you couldn't be there, here's a rundown of the best bits.

Beyonce and the return of Destiny's Child

Image copyright Getty Images

Once again the the 36-year-old singer showed why she's considered one of the world's greatest entertainers.

B opened her two-hour set surrounded by dancers in military-themed costumes before husband Jay-Z joined her for a rendition of her 2003 hit, Crazy In Love.

If the venue had a roof, it would've come off, when Beyonce was joined onstage by Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

It's the first time the trio, aka Destiny's Child, have appeared together since the Stellar Gospel Music Awards in 2015.

Beyonce was due to headline Coachella last year but pulled out due to the fact she was pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir.

Judging by the reaction on social media, it was worth wait.

At one point Beyonce was responsible for 15 of Twitter's 20 trending positions.

We are used to numerous costume changes but some eagle-eyed fans even spotted that Beyonce executed a nail change during her set.

Justin Bieber and 'Walmart Yodel Boy'

What do you mean who?

Walmart Yodel Boy is actually 11-year-old Mason Ramsey. He became a viral sensation after a video of him singing in the aisle of a supermarket was uploaded.

More than 20 million views later and appearances on shows like the Ellen Degeneres Show - Mason was invited by Coachella to perform.

Mason admitted he had been bullied and trolled because of the video but no doubt he got the last laugh when it turns out Justin Bieber is a fan.

The pair met backstage at the festival and had a chat before posing for pictures.

A pregnant Cardi B twerking

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cardi B and Chance the Rapper perform onstage during Coachella 2018

Being pregnant may have stopped Beyonce performing last year but it didn't stop Cardi B this year.

The rapper, who confirmed her pregnancy earlier this month, ran through hits from her debut album Invasion of Privacy.

She was also joined by Chance the Rapper and G-Eazy during her set.

Although the 28-year-old twerking was the moment most fans were gushing about online.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cardi B is cheered on by her dancers as she twerks

Wizkid's no show

Image copyright Getty Images

Obviously not a Coachella highlight because the Nigerian singer failed to make it to the festival.

Although the musician hasn't confirmed the reasons why, it seems his team didn't have the right travel documents to make the trip.

Coachella has announced that he will be performing during the second week of the event instead.

Where's Eminem?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Eminem's headline set wasn't available on Coachella's YouTube channel

It was left to Eminem to close out the first weekend of the festival when he headlined on Sunday night.

But fans were left frustrated when the set wasn't available on the official Coachella YouTube page.

This fan seemed to offer a suitable explanation as to why the show wasn't live streamed.

Looks like anyone hoping to catch it online missed a decent show. Em was joined on stage by 50 Cent, Dr Dre and Bebe Rexha.

