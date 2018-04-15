Image copyright RONY ALWIN Image caption Moschino's creative director Jeremy Scott with Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor of H&M and Gigi Hadid

Moschino is set to release a collection with H&M.

The Italian fashion house is the latest to work with the Swedish high street chain, which has previously created highly popular ranges with Balmain and Stella McCartney, among others.

Creative director Jeremy Scott announced the news at Coachella, in an Instagram Live with model Gigi Hadid.

The collection of womenswear and menswear will be available from November 8.

H&M has released few details about it so far, but Vogue reports that pieces will range in price from around £18 to £210.

Called Moschino [tv] H&M, the collection will feature Moschino's signature cartoon prints and bold colours, as well as bringing back designs from the brand's previous collections.

"For fans of the brand, it should feel a little like a greatest hits collection, but I promise it will still be new, still feel fresh, even as we include some winks, some hints from the past," said Jeremy Scott.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gigi Hadid walked the s/s 2018 catwalk dressed as a giant bouquet of flowers

The brand, founded in 1983 by Franco Moschino, is known for its eccentric and playful take on fashion.

Since taking over in 2013, Jeremy Scott has designed clothes and accessories in tribute to American pop culture icons including McDonald's, Barbie and Spongebob Squarepants.

Madonna, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and Cardi B are all fans of the brand and regularly appear with the designer on his Instagram feed.

The 42-year-old has previously released collaborations with Adidas and MAC Cosmetics, as well as running his Jeremy Scott fashion line alongside his work for Moschino.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Moschino's a/w 2014 collection paid homage to McDonald's

H&M's previous designer collaborations have proved hugely popular, with people often queuing overnight outside stores to buy items.

Since 2004 the chain has worked with brands including Karl Lagerfeld, Versace and Comme Des Garcons.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Moschino's a/w 2018 collection mixed 1960s pop art references

In 2015 staff at its Oxford Street flagship store were forced to close the shop because of health and safety concerns.

Thousands of shoppers crowded outside, hoping to buy pieces from its collaboration with Balmain, the French brand loved by celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Beyonce.

