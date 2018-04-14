Image copyright Getty Images

Cardi B has thanked fans for creating spectacular artworks in tribute to her.

The rapper's debut album came out on April 6, and people have been busy since re-creating the cover image on lips and nails.

Invasion of Privacy has been streamed more than 100 million times on Apple Music, breaking its record for first-week streams by a female artist.

The 25-year-old posted a selection of her favourite fan art on Instagram.

The Apple Music record was previously held by Taylor Swift, for her 2017 album Reputation.

Invasion of Privacy is currently sitting at number six on the UK's Official Chart.

Cardi B has four songs inside the top 100 singles chart, including Finesse, her duet with Bruno Mars.

Her first single, Bodak Yellow, was nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song at this year's Grammy Awards.

The Invasion of Privacy cover shows the rapper in a chequerboard-print jacket and cat eye sunglasses, facing the camera.

In her Instagram post, the New York rapper wrote "real love", accompanied by a smiley face.

Fans on social media have likened the Pop Art influenced image to that by 90s hip-hop stars including TLC and Lil' Kim.

The star, real name Belcalis Almanzar, recently revealed she is pregnant with her first child.

