Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen fashion and celebrity photographer Alexi Lubomirski to take the photos at their wedding on 19 May.

He's no stranger to the couple, after taking the photos which were released in December to mark their engagement.

Harry and Meghan will be in good hands as Alexi has worked with loads of famous faces.

Here's a rundown of some of the other celebrities he's photographed.

Keira Knightley

Ewan McGregor

Camila Cabello

Lupita Nyong'o

Jennifer Aniston

Selena Gomez

Gigi Hadid

Zoe Kravitz

Julia Roberts

Angelina Jolie

Emilia Clarke

