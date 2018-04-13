Khloe Kardashian becomes a mum

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Khloe Kardashian supporting her partner Tristan Thompson's NBA Basketball team Cleveland Cavaliers

Khloe Kardashian has become a mum for the first time after giving birth to a baby girl.

The 33-year-old welcomed her daughter with NBA star Tristan Thompson into the world yesterday.

Khloe didn't publicly confirm she was expecting until she was almost six months pregnant.

But her mum, Kris Jenner, confirmed the news of the new arrival by sharing an Instagram post.

Tristan was there for the birth, despite several media reports that he's been unfaithful to Khloe.

Khloe's sister, Kourtney, also seemed to confirm the news by sharing a picture of her daughter Penelope with Kim Kardashian West's daughter, North, and the daughter of a family friend.

News of the birth of Khloe's daughter was also confirmed to E! News, which broadcasts The Kardashian's slate of reality shows.

Ryan Seacrest, who is executive producer of Keeping Up With The Kardashians also tweeted his congratulations.

Kourtney's half-sister Kylie Jenner also recently gave birth to her first child with her partner Travis Scott.

