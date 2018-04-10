Image copyright Getty Images

Some Arctic Monkeys fans are not happy about the amount they'll be paying for tickets for their latest tour.

The band announced a UK tour taking place this September, which includes a stop at the FlyDSA arena in their home city of Sheffield.

Tickets cost as much as £80 on some websites and some fans who've been able to see the group relatively cheaply in the past are not pleased.

"Daylight robbery," one fan wrote on Twitter.

The Arctic Monkeys announced their return to music last week after a break of five years.

Their sixth album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, will be released on 11 May.

Fans reacted with huge excitement to news of both the album and the tour - but some think the prices look a little steep.

Ticketmaster and Seetickets put prices for the shows, which take place at the likes of the O2 in London and the Manchester Arena, anywhere between around £45 and £80.

Other fans are less surprised that the band can charge that much for tickets, given their size and appeal.

"This isn't some glorious DIY indie rock homecoming, it's just a popular band making as much £ as possible lol," @SidneyPhlegm wrote on Twitter.

And plenty of people are ready to fork out the money, even if they feel it might not be the wisest decision.

The band's latest album was produced by frontman Alex Turner and James Ford, who's been involved in every Arctic Monkeys record since 2007's Favourite Worst Nightmare.

Ahead of the UK dates in September the band has three months of shows across Europe and North America, including Glasgow's TRNSMT Festival in July.

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 9am on Friday 13 April.

