Image copyright Getty Images

WWE's women wrestlers say Ronda Rousey will shine a light on the women's division.

They've been speaking ahead of Wrestlemania 34 which takes place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans in the US on Sunday.

The Olympian and former UFC champion signed her contract with World Wrestling Entertainment last month.

She is credited with almost single-handedly building a women's division in UFC.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sasha Banks says Ronda is "very sweet" (has she seen her in the ring?)

"It's crazy, there's just this buzz about it and she helps bring it," says Sasha Banks who was the first woman to headline a WWE pay-per-view event in 2016.

"All eyes are on Ronda Rousey - which we rightfully deserve so it's a cool excitement."

Ronda joined the WWE after losing her final two matches with the UFC.

She has previously defended the bantamweight title six times to keep hold of it for almost three years.

"I think it's wonderful," Irish wrestler Becky Lynch tells BBC radio 1Xtra's Ace, "because it brings such a spotlight to the women's division and to the company in general."

She goes on to say that Ronda "understands what this business takes," adding: "that will get you everywhere."

Ronda Rousey will compete in her first WWE match alongside the legendary Kurt Angle.

They'll square off against wrestling team The Authority - Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

New face of the company Roman Reigns will take on Raw's WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Roman Reigns says Ronda will be "just fine" in her first ever WWE match

He's says Ronda will take it all in her stride: "She has competed at the highest level within the UFC and she's been in the public eye for so long, so I think she's going to be just fine."

"She's been in crazy pressure cooker situations and I think like every other good athlete she'll step up and make it happen.

"I'm expecting nothing but a great performance out of her and just to progress and continue to learn and just get better as a WWE superstar."

Wrestlemania 34 gets under way from 7pm local time and from midnight in the UK.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.