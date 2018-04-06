Image copyright Getty Images

Lorde has apologised for posting a picture of a bathtub and a quote from a Whitney Houston song.

The New Zealand singer posted the caption "And iiii will always love you" under her Instagram photo.

People were quick to point out that Whitney was "found underwater" in a bath when she died in LA in 2012.

She deleted the post, saying: "I'm so sorry for offending anyone - I hadn't even put this together. I was just excited to take a bath."

The 21-year-old added: "I'm an idiot. Love Whitney forever and ever. Sorry again."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Whitney Houston won two Grammys for I will Always Love You and The Bodyguard soundtrack

One of Whitney Houston's most famous songs is I Will Always Love You, originally written by Dolly Parton.

It was used in the 1992 film The Bodyguard, which also starred the RnB singer.

Whitney's later career was overshadowed by substance abuse and her turbulent marriage to singer Bobby Brown.

She died at the age of 48 in February 2012, and was found in a hotel room bathtub full of water.

Image copyright Instagram/Lorde Image caption Lorde made the apology in an Instagram story

Lorde, currently on tour in the US, said she used an "extremely, extremely poorly chosen quote" for her Instagram picture.

While some fans were quick to point out the gaffe, others have defended her.

