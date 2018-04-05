Image copyright Getty Images

The cast of The Walking Dead have paid tributes to a fan who's been described as "one of the best".

Lisa Williams, who ran a Team Andy Lincoln fan page, died on Tuesday from lung cancer.

In an Instagram post, Norman Reedus - who plays Daryl Dixon - said: "You were always so cool and always had a smile for everyone."

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan, wrote: "She will be missed by all of us that were lucky enough to know her."

Lisa ran a Team Andy Lincoln fan page - dedicated to the British actor who plays Rick Grimes in the zombie show.

Scattered between photos of Andy and links to articles about the Walking Dead, there are updates on the Facebook page about Lisa's condition.

In a post from Tuesday announcing her death, her family wrote: "When you think of Lisa, please remember her joy, kindness, generosity and infectious smile."

Lisa often went to conventions where she met several members of the cast.

She even won a competition to interview Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Andrew Lincoln, Lennie James and Melissa McBride for Entertainment Weekly - where they joked "nice to meet you... again".

The official Walking Dead Twitter page said she'd had a big impact on the Walking Dead family.

On her Team Andy Lincoln Facebook fan page, which has more than 15,000 followers, the Williams family thanked supporters, adding: "Take heart in knowing that she loved you as you loved her."

