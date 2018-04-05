Image copyright Getty Images

Tulisa has won a challenge to be named as a songwriter on the smash hit Scream and Shout, according to her publicist.

The track, recorded by will.i.am and Britney Spears, reached number one in the UK charts in 2013.

It was claimed the N-Dubz star worked with will.i.am's producers on the original version of the song, but was not credited as a co-writer.

She will now receive 10% of all royalties, as well as a songwriting credit.

It's been reported the 29-year-old originally recorded a version of the song as a demo for her debut album The Female Boss, but it didn't make the final cut.

A musicologist report found that Tulisa's vocals are even mixed into will.i.am and Britney's track, according to her publicist Simon Jones.

Image caption will.i.am is credited as a songwrite on the hit

N-Dubz had twelve UK top 40 singles before splitting in 2011.

That year Tulisa appeared as a judge on The X Factor, helping to form and mentor Little Mix.

Scream and Shout became Britney's first UK number one in eight years in 2013.

Meanwhile, Tulisa's career struggled in the aftermath of the 'Fake Sheikh' sting.

Image caption Tulisa formed N-Dubz with her cousin Dappy (r) and their friend Fazer while they were still at school in London

The singer was arrested on drugs charges, after allegedly arranging for cocaine to be sold to undercover reporter Mazher Mahmood.

But her trial was eventually dismissed, and Mahmood was jailed for conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

She has since pursued acting and last year featured in the charity single Bridge Over Troubled Water - to support victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Newsbeat has contacted will.i.am and Britney's representatives for comment.

