Kim Kardashian West has shared the first family photo showing her with husband Kanye West and all their three children.

The reality TV star posted the snap on Instagram of North, Saint and Chicago together with their parents.

She told fans: "I don't think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic."

Kim added: "This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too."

Kim regularly posts photos of her older children, North, four, and Saint, two, on Instagram.

But this is the first snap of the children together on her page since she announced the arrival of Chicago, who was born via a surrogate, on 16 Jan.

In the photo Kim, who is holding Chicago, poses next to Kanye while North and Saint stand in front of her.

Kim previously revealed she had decided to use a surrogate for her third baby after doctors warned of serious health risks if she became pregnant again.

She said not carrying the child herself was "so hard", but that the couple had an instant connection with their daughter.

