Cheryl has defended her boyfriend Liam Payne and an "innocent dancer" he was photographed with in Dubai.

The singer said a story about the pair - published in the Daily Mirror - was a "desperate attempt" to try and cause problems in her relationship.

It comes following claims the One Direction star had a "late night out with a Cheryl lookalike".

Cheryl also said she and Liam were heading off on their holiday where the "only thing we're making are memories".

The Daily Mirror published a photo of Liam Payne sitting with a woman on the front of Friday's newspaper.

The article said the singer "drank and chatted with the Cheryl lookalike as they enjoyed a night out in Dubai".

The newspaper claimed that Liam partied with the dancer "thousands of miles away from his partner Cheryl and their baby son".

Cheryl wrote on Twitter she doesn't usually respond to articles but "in my silence they hold the pen".

She said: "I can't ignore this story involving an innocent dancer colleague of Liam's who has a fiancé and dragging them in this desperate attempt to try and cause problems between Liam and I."

Earlier this month, Liam gave an interview in which he admitted he and the former Girls Aloud singer have their "struggles".

The couple relationship has come under scrutiny in recent months.

They faced claims their appearance together at the Brit Awards in February was a "stunt", which Cheryl denied.

