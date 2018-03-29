Snoop Dogg tops gospel chart

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Snoop Dogg performed at BET's Gospel Celebration in February 2018

The legendary rapper Snoop Dogg has scored his first number one on the American Billboard gospel chart.

Going straight in at the top, Bible of Love is the 16th studio album from the rapper, real name Calvin Broadus.

It's a run that goes back 25 years to his number one album, Doggystyle, back in 1993.

The 32-track double album features guest spots from gospel artists like Erica Campbell, Marvin Sapp, Tye Tribbett and Charlie Wilson.

It also made it into the Billboard 200 chart where it came in at 148.

Speaking at the Essence Festival a few days before he hit number one, Snoop said he hoped to bring a bit of light with his new music.

"With all of the negativity happening in the world right now, I figured it was time to do something positive to bring people together," he said.

"I did my share of bringing dark moments. Now it's time to bring the light."

It's not the first time Snoop has left behind RnB and hip hop to score a hit in another genre.

In 2013 he started calling himself Snoop Lion and released a reggae album, Reincarnated.

