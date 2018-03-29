Image copyright Fox/Getty

Donald Glover has released a mock script for the Deadpool animated series he had created before it got cancelled.

The script is full of current references including diversity in the media, Black Panther, school shootings, Bitcoin - even #WhoBitBeyonce.

US channel FX announced the series was being cancelled on Saturday due to "creative differences".

The actor, writer and rapper showed the script in a series of tweets, but deleted them a few hours after posting.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Donald Glover (right) created the animated the series with his brother Stephen (left)

The script is set in Kenya, where Deadpool meets Sudan, the last male white rhino, which died last week.

It's full of Deadpool's signature move - breaking the fourth wall - that's speaking directly to the audience and referencing the fact that he's a fictional character.

He says: "You know, I'm not mad about this whole 'cancelled' thing. I actually think it's a good thing.

"I mean, is it even a good time to have a violent, gun-loving white man on TV?

"Other than the PRESIDENT!"

He continues: "Do you think they cancelled the show because of... racism?!

"All the writers were black. And the references were pretty black too."

Image copyright Twitter/DonaldGlover

The script seems to suggest that the show was cancelled because Marvel "just wanna sell toys".

Deadpool adds: "It just feels like everyone wants something different, but no one wants to do anything different to get it.

"Doesn't Marvel have enough feel-good minority shows everyone supports but doesn't watch?

"I mean, I think our show woulda been funny. I just wanted a place to be honest."

Image copyright Twitter/DonaldGlover Image caption An extract form the now-deleted 14-page script

Donald Glover also references police shootings, as well as the suggestion that teachers should be armed after recent school shootings in the US.

After shooting someone in the head, Deadpool says: "Take notes teachers of America. Someday you'll have to make a high pressure shot like that."

Throughout the 14-page script, his mood changes depending on how his Bitcoin is performing.

In the story, Deadpool also "discovers" that actress Sanaa Lathan bit Beyonce.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Donald Glover got his big break in the TV comedy Community in 2009

Donald Glover is the creator of Emmy award-winning TV show Atlanta, which is also on US channel FX.

He will play Simba opposite Beyonce in the upcoming remake of The Lion King and Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Under his alter-ego Childish Gambino, he's released three albums and won a Grammy.

