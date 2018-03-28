Image copyright Getty Images

Kim Kardashian says claims one of her recent Instagram posts included a Photoshop fail are "ridiculous".

She posted the picture in support of the March For Our Lives gun control movement at the weekend.

A car and parking lines seen in the picture looked strange. After criticism Kim turned off comments on the post.

In a statement on her website, Kim says she "only added a filter to it" - and has explained what she thinks was going on in the photo.

'Actually really funny to me'

"I'm seeing online and on news media outlets that I suffered a "Photoshop fail." So ridiculous!" she wrote.

"I reposted a picture on Instagram that a fan had already posted - I only added a filter to it.

"It looks like the fan mirrored the photo, which is the reason the car looks like that.

"So, this is actually really funny to me! Who would even Photoshop a car to look like that?! LOL"

Kim then posted the original photo, showing the mirror effect before she cropped it.

The crushed car in the background and the curved lines at the bottom of the picture then begin to make sense.

The Kardashians - as well as other celebrities and publications - have been accused of putting out editing photos before.

Actor Jameela Jamil recently told Newsbeat that girls' body image problems are "out of control".

She said celebrities and influencers on Instagram were harming young girls with "irresponsible" posts.

