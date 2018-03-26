An MMA fighter was disqualified after doing a front flip off the back of his opponent who appeared to be unconscious.

Drew Chatman was making his professional debut when he pulled the stunt during a match against Irvin Ayala.

Chatman said he "didn't think" before he carried out the flip and has apologised, according to MMA Fighting.

He added: "I will guarantee you this, it will never happen again."

Footage from the match shows Ayala hitting his face on Chatman's knee during the fight - and he appears to knock himself out.

Chatman then stands on his opponent's back and does a front flip before being ushered to the side by the referee.

A clip of the fight, which took place at LFA 36 in California, US, on Friday has had more than one million views.

Many fans were quick to hit out at Chatman for his behaviour.

Chatman was suspended for 90 days by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) and had his pay for the fight withheld, according to MMA Fighting.

He told the publication that he will have to look back at the footage and "live with regret every single day".

"I didn't think before I did it. I just jumped and did a flip," he added.

"So it was almost like subconsciously I did what I normally would do celebrating a victory that I normally get."

He said he has apologised to Ayala, the commission, the referee, Ayala's coaches and some fans following the incident.

