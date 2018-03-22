Image copyright Getty Images

It's been 52 years since the England football team won a major tournament.

The 1966 World Cup at Wembley - like you needed reminding.

Under pressure to change that, current boss Gareth Southgate, clearly thinks what you eat is as important as what you do with your feet.

So much so that muffins, sandwiches and syrup have reportedly been taken off the menu from the Starbucks at their training ground in Staffordshire.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption England are preparing for friendly matches against the Netherlands and Italy

It's clear Gareth Southgate doesn't want his players piling on the pounds with the World Cup in Russia only three months away.

But remember this is coming from a guy who was once the face of Pizza Hut.

Gareth Southgate's not the only football manager to impose bans on players or staff in the hope of improving performances.

WAGs (Wives and Girlfriends)

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Colleen Rooney (Wayne Rooney), Elen Rives (Frank Lampard) and Alex Curran (Steven Gerrard) watch England versus Ecuador at Stuttgart's Gottlieb-Daimler Stadium, 25 June 2006.

In 2010, then England manager Fabio Capello banned wives and girlfriends from the team hotel.

He explained he wanted to create an atmosphere with as little distraction as possible.

"I think if we follow rules we create a group and we create a specific winning mentality which is what I want," he said.

It didn't work as England were thrashed 4-1 by hosts Germany in the Round of 16.

Capello also banned tomato ketchup, mobile phones and players from wearing flip-flops.

Beanie hats

Image copyright Getty Images

Northern Ireland midfielder Neil Lennon was hard as nails on the pitch and he seemed to carry that mentality into his management days too.

In his first training session as Bolton Wanderer's manager, he imposed a ban on beanie hats - while apparently wearing one.

He later told reporters: "I don't want players training in hats because they don't play football in hats. If they want to get warm, they should run around."

Tattoos

Image copyright Getty Images

German football team, Werder Bremen, banned their players from getting tattoos.

Bizarrely they introduced the rule after a player from a rival team made the headlines.

Hamburg's Eljero Elia had his tattoo turn septic, and the infection and pain meant he couldn't play.

Klaus Allof - Bremen's manager at the time - said: "I will not dramatise the danger, but we pointed out that we, in principle, prohibit tattoos that are done during the season. This is a risk that we have to exclude."

Backflips

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Michael Carrick and Nani celebrate a goal against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on October 30, 2010

Portuguese star Nani was banned from doing his trademark backflip goal celebration by Sir Alex Ferguson.

Fergie was happy for Nani to keep scoring, he was just worried about winger landing on his head.

